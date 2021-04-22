Oro Valley police search for two people accused of breaking into teacher’s car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley investigators are searching for two people suspected of breaking into a local teacher’s car and racking up hundreds in fraudulent charges.
The Oro Valley Police Department stated in a tweet the two accused thieves broken into the teacher’s vehicle while it was parked outside a local school, took her purse and made $800 in purchases at various stores.
Anyone with information on the pair is encouraged to call Oro Valley Detective LaVeau at 520-229-4900.
