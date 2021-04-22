Oro Valley police search for two people accused of breaking into teacher’s car

Two people pictured above are accused of breaking into an Oro Valley teacher's car, stealing her purse and spending $800 at various stores. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST - Updated April 22 at 4:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley investigators are searching for two people suspected of breaking into a local teacher’s car and racking up hundreds in fraudulent charges.

The Oro Valley Police Department stated in a tweet the two accused thieves broken into the teacher’s vehicle while it was parked outside a local school, took her purse and made $800 in purchases at various stores.

Anyone with information on the pair is encouraged to call Oro Valley Detective LaVeau at 520-229-4900.

