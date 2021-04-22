Rodeo club cancels ‘slave auction’ following public backlash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A rodeo club in South Dakota canceled its planned “Slave/Branding Auction” following backlash on social media.
According to Dakota News Now, the club in Faith was set to host the controversial event as a fundraiser Monday, April 26.
Members of the club were offering to work for someone for a day in exchange for a donation.
“This is a term that is so demeaning of black culture and humanity,” Augustana Dean of students Mark Blackburn told Dakota News Now. “So to have it still represented in some of our schools is very disheartening and disappointing. People are irate that this is still happening.”
The club is not affiliated with the Faith School District, but the event was on the district’s event calendar as of noon Thursday, April 22.
