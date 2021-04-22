Scottsdale man arrested after three killed in Payson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Scottsdale man is behind bars for his alleged role in a pile-up crash on State Route 87 near Payson. The April 16 crash left three people dead.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. An investigation found David Duncan was driving a white pickup truck that crossed the center line and collided with several vehicles.
Those killed in the crash are identified as 54-year-old Georgia Marie Burnside of Payson, 38-year-old Latissia Morris of San Tan Valley, and Morris’ 15-year-old son.
49-year-old Duncan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after being treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.
He faces three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment, and DUI-related charges.
