UArizona adds new faces to women’s basketball coaching staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a historic season, the University of Arizona women’s basketball team is getting some additional help on the coaching staff.
April Phillips will return to Arizona after spending two seasons at California and was an assistant coach on the 2018-19 Arizona team that won the WNIT. Erin Grant has been an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at USC the last two seasons.
“Right now we have a tremendous amount of momentum at Arizona, and I knew we needed to hire the best coaches in the country,” head coach Adia Barnes said. “I love working with coaches that are former players because they will bring different experiences, and both April and Erin will bring that to the table. I believe we have the best staff in the Pac-12 that will take us to the next level to bring home a National Championship.”
During Phillips’s time at California, she helped sign four top 100 recruits in the class of 2020. ESPN had Cal’s recruiting class ranked No. 7 in the country.
“Coach Barnes and her staff have done an amazing job of continuing to elevate this program,” Phillips said. “I am thrilled to work with this powerful staff to sustain success, continue building and most importantly mentor the current and future young women that we will coach.”
In her two years at USC, Grant coached two young stars in the Pac-12 in Endiya Rogers and Alissa Pili. Grant also was a major part in securing one of the best 2021 recruiting classes in the nation as she helped bring in two McDonald’s All-Americans and the No. 7 class in the country.
“My immense respect for Adia as a person, a coach and a mother drew me to Tucson,” Grant said. “I will be dedicated to the continued efforts to recruit student-athletes, win championships and graduate young women.”
Both Phillips and Grant join a staff led by head coach Adia Barnes, who was named an assistant coach on the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team.
