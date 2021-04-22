Yuma Sector canine finds meth and gun at checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are now in jail after a Yuma Yuma Sector canine found meth and a loaded handgun in their vehicle early Thursday morning. It happened at the immigration checkpoint on California Highway 78.
According to a press release, the Ford truck was referred to a secondary inspection area at 3:30 a.m.
The canine was led to the vehicle’s center console. Officials found a plastic bag with 1/2 pound of methamphetamine. A loaded 9mm handgun was also found between the center console and passenger seat.
The U.S. citizens from Wyoming, along with the gun and drugs were taken into custody.
