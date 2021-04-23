Accused killer hid, waited for ex-girlfriend and man at Wild Horse Pass Casino, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are learning more about a shooting at Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler last week. Police say a Queen Creek man is accused of firing shots at his ex-girlfriend and killing the man she was with.
According to court documents, surveillance video showed Jonathan Lorenz, arriving at the casino’s valet entrance at 1 a.m. in a silver Dodge Durango. A short time later, the 37-year-old can be seen walking up to a white pickup truck and laying down in the bed to hide.
When Lorenz’s ex-girlfriend, and her male friend, 52-year-old Philip Bachelder approached the vehicle around 2 a.m., police say Lorenz jump up from the bed of the truck and fire a handgun at Bachelder. The woman ran, but court documents show Lorenz chase after her while firing multiple shots in her direction.
Responding officers with the Gila River Police were able to take Lorenz into custody after tazing him.
The officers then went to attend to Bachelder, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lorenz is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. The woman and the officers were not injured.
For additional details about the shooting and arrest, visit the AZ Family website.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.