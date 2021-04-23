After Pima County declared racism a public health crisis, what’s next?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Like 49 other counties across the nation and the CDC, Pima County declared racism a public health crisis.
As the only county in Arizona to make this declaration, what are its next steps?
While no one is immune to the impacts of COVID-19, the pandemic continues to hit low-income, and communities of color harder, which is partly why Pima County made the declaration in December 2020.
”We sit near the end of one part of a pandemic called COVID, and yet we are in the midst of other pandemics and reckonings in history that we all share whether we see it or agree upon it,” said Liane Hernandez, director of YWCA.
During a panel discussion Friday, April 23, those supporting the resolution highlighted how adverse childhood experiences (ACES) affect every community differently, including their decision to get the vaccine.
“It’s imperative to look at a lens of trauma-informed approach, it’s making the assumption that every community you go into has suffered some form of trauma,” said Deanna Lewis, college of public health at the University of Arizona.
Tucson Police Department already completed ACES training, and the panel said it hopes the Pima County Sheriff’s Department follows suit.
“I’m grateful to TPD, they hosted a mandatory training the CDC was involved in providing ACES and historical trauma training, we are trying to encourage the sheriff’s department to do that,” said Paul Lovelis, chair of CPC.
The panel agreed that it needs more data to understand the depth of racial disparities in Pima County.
“We don’t really have a lot of the data that we need, we don’t have the ability for any member of the community to go to a dashboard and look at what does years of productive life lost look like,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, public health director for Pima County Health Department.
However, the county said it cannot sit back and wait for people to get vaccinated, it has to reflect the communities it’s serving.
”We’ve been going to every part of the community, sending people door to door, and making sure that not only are we in the community but the people in the community going door to door look like their neighbors, so that it’s safe and it’s welcoming,” said Jan Lesher, chief deputy county administrator for Pima County.
The supervisor who spearheaded the resolution said racism starts with where you live.
“That’s why it’s so important for government to be apart of the solution,” said Betty Villegas, executive director of the South Tucson Housing Authority.
Pima County is working on developing vaccine promotion messaging in different languages and cultural tones.
