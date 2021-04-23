Arizona Department of Health Services gives Johnson and Johnson shot the green light for rollout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the CDC and FDA lifted a pause on the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Arizona Department of Health Services followed suit, advising providers to resume use of the shot.
Arizona’s announcement came after the nation’s leading health agencies deemed the vaccine safe for use.
The shot was shelved for days after at least 15 women out of the almost 8 million people given the vaccine were diagnosed with rare blood clots, according to the Associated Press. Many of the women were under 50 and diagnosed within weeks of getting the shot — one woman died.
However, after a 10-4 vote from a CDC committee earlier Friday, U.S. health leaders decided the benefits of the shot far outweigh the risks and stopped short of mandating an outright age limit on the vaccine, the AP reports.
“After recommending a pause out of an abundance of caution, we join our federal partners in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine available to you,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ wrote in a statement. “Arizonans can be confident that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have undergone a thorough review for safety and efficacy. The federal review will continue on all of the vaccines as more people are vaccinated.”
So far, the state has given out 122,000 Johnson and Johnson shots, with a total of 226,300 doses allocated to Arizona, according to the health department.
Information about the vaccine can be found HERE.
