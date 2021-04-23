ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Barrio Restoration in south Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD teams up with Casino Del Sol to reward people making a difference in our community.
This time, we bring the story of one local in south Tucson who is going above and beyond for his neighborhood by cleaning one street at a time, making him this week’s Arizona’s Heart and Sol recipient.
“Just being out here making a presence, you could feel the support, people cruise by, they honk, they stop by and give us snacks,” said David Garcia, the Founder and CEO of Barrio Restoration.
“I’ve been landscaping the majority of my life providing these services for areas that are able to afford it, but when I come back to my neighborhood, I just see dirty streets, dirty curbs, yards that can definitely use the skills that I can provide,” he said.
Garcia told us that one of the project’s future goals is to create stability within families in the area.
“We can create jobs in the future in the neighborhood so people can invest in barrio at the same time,” he added.
He said this work is also about creating respect for his community.
“South Tucson is kind of known as a bad side of town, to us it’s not,” he added.
For Garcia and his family it’s all about leaving your mark, one street at a time. “It’s not about our street, or our house, but how can we contribute to this whole area and make it better,” Garcia said.
