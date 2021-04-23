Bonito Rock Fire burns on Fort Apache Reservation near Whiteriver

WHITERIVER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are battling a new wildfire burning in central Arizona, 15 miles southeast of Whiteriver.
The Bonito Rock Fire is burning in a remote and rugged area of the Fort Apache Reservation, according to a news release from White Mountain Zone Team. As of 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, the Bonito Rock Fire has burned 1,300 acres with no containment since it sparked Monday, April 19.
Right now, 130 firefighters are battling the blaze with three Type 6 engines, one Type 4 engine, two Dozers, two interagency hotshot crews, two initial attack crews, one Type 2 Crew, two water tenders, one Type 1 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, and other miscellaneous incident management overhead, according to the release.
The junction of Y70/Y40, R55/R32, and R55/Y20 roads are closed due to fire activity.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.