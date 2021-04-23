Construction project prices soar in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rising price of construction is impacting commercial projects and families building or renovating homes in southern Arizona. Construction industry experts said a combination of issues is stacking up to cause the surge in costs.
“Over the deep freeze in Texas, three of the four largest PVC resin plants actually went down. Things like that are really driving construction increases,” said Rudy Garcia, a board member for the Arizona Building Alliance.
Garcia said supplies are lacking. Lumber prices have tripled, steel and copper are up 50 percent, and the demand for construction has skyrocketed despite the pandemic.
“We’ve been going strong and continued working and if anything, we have flourished and are starting to really feel the effects of these manufacturing plants shutting down,” he said.
Many commercial projects are in response to COVID-19.
“Ideas and things they can do to make their school safer. A lot of touchless fixtures. We’re just not able to keep up with the demand,” he said.
Local architects are busy with new builds, remodels and home add-ons.
“People working from home wanting extra space so that’s a main thing is home offices and gyms,” said Gideon Danilowitz, the owner of Gideon-D Architects.
The added costs building up are motivating some to put their projects on hold as they wait for the rush to slow down.
