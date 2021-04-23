KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Friday before rapidly warming to near 90 degrees over the weekend. A storm system will then bring strong winds and a better chance of rain showers the first half of next week.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the high 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% rain chance with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.