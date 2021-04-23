Local agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 24, 2021. The day gives people an easy, safe way to dispose of their drugs at various law enforcement and fire stations across the country and state.
Here’s are some agencies participating in the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Northwest Fire District and Marana Police Department - Fry’s grocery store, 7870 N. Silverbell Road
University of Arizona Police Department - 1852 E. First St.
Tucson Police Department - 9670 E. Golf Links Road
South Tucson Police Department - 1601 S. Sixth Ave.
Oro Valley Police Department - 500 W. Magee Road
Pima County Sheriff’s Department - Casas Church in Oro Valley, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Sahuarita Police Department - 315 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Arizona Department of Public Safety - District 6 office at 410 W. Centennial Blvd. in Casa Grande
To search collection sites by zip code, head over the Justice Department’s website.
