Over 2M in Arizona fully vaccinated against coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The number of people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has topped 2 million, the state reported Thursday as it opened another mass vaccination site in metro Phoenix.
The 2,061,845 people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, represent 39.1% of the state’s total population.
A state-run vaccination site opened at Westworld in Scottsdale. Along with three others in metro Phoenix, the state also has sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.
The state on Friday reported 896 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 857,347 cases and 17,228 deaths.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
There were 594 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Friday. That key outbreak metric has ranged between 500 and 600 for nearly a month.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.