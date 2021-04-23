Pima County Attorney: Deputies involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old won’t face charges

The Lewis family has issued the following statement: We have finally received the Pima County Sheriff’s Department report but no matter what new information it contains, we know two things. Alex was unarmed when he was shot and killed in his grandparents’ driveway, and before we had Alex’s memorial and without notice to the public, the Deputy responsible for his death was cleared to return to work a mere 8 days later. While we anxiously awaited three months for information, Sheriff Nanos misled and disparaged our son to the media and public in what we imagine was an attempt to justify the department’s actions. We know much of what was speculated is untrue. Once we fully review the report and confirm the inaccuracies, we will make a more formal and detailed statement. The last year has clearly shown us our peacekeepers do not always keep the peace or properly protect those they take an oath to serve. In order for things to change, the accused who die at the hands of those responsible to protect us require transparency and truth. That is exactly what we expect to achieve before we can begin to heal from the tragic loss of our only child who turned 19 just two weeks before he was taken from us forever.