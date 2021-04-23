Pima County Sheriff’s Department searches for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 84-year-old Glenn Yauney, who was last seen at a home in Green Valley.
Yauney left a house near the intersection of south Campina Court and west Mariquita Street at around 6 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in a white 2016 Toyota RAV4, with the Oregon plate 809 JKS. The front plate reads SUNBUM.
He is described as 6-feet 2-inches. bald with blue eyes and 209 pounds, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s department. He was last seen wearing a shirt of unknown color and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Yauney’s whereabouts should call 911.
