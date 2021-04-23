Police looking for suspicious vehicle after report of woman in distress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson are looking for a minivan after a 911 caller reported that a woman inside appeared to be in distress.
According to police, the minivan could be a 2009-2015 Chrysler with chrome wheels. The driver is described as a man, 20-30 years old with a stocky build.
The woman was described as heavyset and wearing a pink top.
The van was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday, April 23, headed south on South Santa Clara Avenue from West Calle Margarita, near Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who sees the minivan or its occupants to call 911.
