Reid Park Zoo expansion concepts to go before Tucson City Council

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -On Friday, April 23, the 45-day pause of the Reid Park Zoo expansion project will expire. However, work won’t resume until the Tucson City Council takes a vote on how to proceed.
In the most highly participated city survey to date, more than 14,000 respondents weighed in.
Eight options; lettered A-H, ranged from “no expansion” to a $100-million “relocation of the entire zoo.”
Concept “D” will go before council as the preferred option. The northwest expansion, which saves Barnum Hill and the south duck pond, is not the most favored. It’s the most “net neutral.”
“This report reflects that the top three concepts that are closest to neutral after subtracting the opposed responses from the favored responses,” said Johanna Hernandez, with the center of community dialog and training. “It might seem counterintuitive because we normally look for either the most favorable outcome or the least favorable outcome. Here, we are looking for both by focusing on concepts with relatively equal favor and opposition.”
Reid Park Zoo staff just hope work can get underway soon.
“I just really look forward to being able to meet the public’s expectations and bring these exciting animals to Reid Park Zoo,” said Nancy Kluge, the president and CEO of the Reid Park Zoological Society.
Concept D would cost an additional $3.6 million, mean a slight reduction in parking and a one-year delay.
Concepts C and B; two westward expansions, will also be presented at the Tucson City Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 4. Board members are set to make a final decision at that meeting.
