UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle in hit-and-run crash that left child fighting for life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have located the vehicle they say was involved in a crash that left a 2-year-old Tucson girl fighting for her life.
The Tucson Police Department said an off-duty officer spotted the vehicle near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road on Friday, April 23.
The TPD said they do not know if they have the suspect in custody, but are sure the vehicle was involved in the accident.
Catalina Rodriguez was in a stroller when a pickup truck hit her and fled the scene near Irvington and Ninth Avenue on Friday, April 16.
She suffered critical injuries and has been in the hospital since.
Her mother, who is six months pregnant, was also hit by the truck and suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to go to www.88CRIME.org or call 911 or 88-CRIME.
