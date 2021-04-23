‘Vax After Dark’ kicks off on 4th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County launched “Vax After Dark” on Thursday, April 22. It’s the latest initiative to make sure everyone has a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In partnership with the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, a mobile clinic was set up near Antigone Books on Fourth Avenue and Seventh Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Volunteers were able to immunize 100 people with their first or second dose of Moderna.
“[I love that there’s] no waiting, no complications on the computer, no appointment needed,” said Alta Borg.
Alta and her son, Sion Borg, were among the first in line.
“I’m a little nervous because it’s my first [COVID-19] shot,” Sion said.
As soon as he received his vaccine, though, it was time to celebrate by shopping local.
“We can go out to eat,” said Alta. “We can enjoy the outdoors.”
The central location is not only ideal for shoppers. Fourth Avenue employees and their families were also spotted in line.
“They are tired, they don’t want to have to now go over to the U of A or somewhere else at 9 o’clock at night to get their shot,” said Shannon Riggs, who chairs the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition. “So, if they are just getting off or just coming on shift, they can stop by and get their shot.”
Importantly, Vax After Dark is helping reach a somewhat overlooked population. With many transient people living on or near the Avenue, not having a home, internet or transportation is no longer a barrier. People experiencing homelessness were offered more than a vaccine, though. They were connected to community resources.
“It’s so hard before when it was difficult to get a vaccine,” said Krista Romero-Cardenas, the COVID Emergency Response HEOC Vaccine Lead. “Now that we have enough, we are like, ‘How do we meet the community where they are at?’”
Vax After Dark runs each Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. (depending on the demand) on Fourth Avenue. Officials say the clinic can immunize up to 100 people an hour.
“Get your jab on Fourth Ave!” Riggs said.
