Young woman arrested for death of newborn baby in 2019

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a year after her newborn child was found dead inside a bathroom vanity, on Thursday Mesa police arrested Alison Yisel Sanchez Valdez for first-degree murder.
The 23-year-old gave birth to her son in her home on Oct. 12, 2019, according to AZ Family. The full-term baby was born alive but Valdez allegedly “wrapped him in a towel then concealed him in an enclosed bathroom vanity, where he was later found deceased by police officers,” investigators said.
Valdez’s family called 911 when they found her in the bathroom, suffering from complications that can arise during childbirth. She was taken to the hospital but, investigators said, she did not tell her family or first responders about the baby. The arresting officer reports the young woman denied giving birth and her pregnancy.
Valdez was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $500,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, April 30.
