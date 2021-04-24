KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes for your work week

KOLD First Alert Forecast Saturday PM, April 24th
By Brooke Chaplain | April 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM MST - Updated April 24 at 6:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ridge of high pressure moves in over the weekend rapidly warming daytime temperatures to near 90 degrees Sunday. Staying dry. Wind picks up again Sunday ahead of a storm. Monday night through Tuesday, rain showers develop. Chance for rain best overnight Monday at 60%, drops to 40% Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the high 70s. 20% rain chance.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% rain chance with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the high 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.