KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes for your work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ridge of high pressure moves in over the weekend rapidly warming daytime temperatures to near 90 degrees Sunday. Staying dry. Wind picks up again Sunday ahead of a storm. Monday night through Tuesday, rain showers develop. Chance for rain best overnight Monday at 60%, drops to 40% Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the high 70s. 20% rain chance.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% rain chance with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the high 90s.
