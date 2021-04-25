Gronk has victorious trip back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Its been over a year since fans have watched a football game from inside Arizona stadium - today the streak ended with todays spring game.
Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch said this spring game was about two things- staying healthy and having fun. Based on reaction from students and student athletes, both of those were accomplished.
”It was incredibly fun,” said University of Arizona football player Stanley Berryhill. “We’ve never split teams in half like we did today it made everything a lot better a lot more competitive.”
“Everyone who was here it was excited and watching really really into it,” said Sayani Shaw, a University of Arizona student.
Maggie Green and Sayani Shaw are students at the University of Arizona- and die-hard wildcat football fans.
“I was on the ticket website at 9 am when they went on sale,” said Green.
The girls wanted to meet super bowl champion and former wildcat rob Gonkowski.
“I have friends who were like asking me oh my god you got tickets oh my gosh you’re going to go see Gronk that’s so cool,” said Shaw.
All eyes were on Gronk a majority of the game- who was having some fun with the students participating in water balloon and water gun fights throughout the game.
This is the first time Gronk has been back on campus in over a decade- it’s also the first time fellow honorary captain teddy Bruschi has been back in about four years. he wants wildcat fans to know these big names here today- a sign that this program is moving in the right direction.
“Alumni have instincts, you have instincts about coaches and feelings and what they’re like,” said Bruschi.
Bruschi says coach Fisch has been proactive about reaching out to alumni and he wants them to be involved again.
As for this game- team Gronk came out on top 17-13 but, Coach Fisch says he isn’t going analyze what happened in this one much.
“We did a lot of stuff were not going to do in the fall,” said Fisch. “I was a little too busy spraying the student section with a hose and water balloons halfway though the game. "
