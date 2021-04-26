Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona grants $565,000 to local community organizations to help address substance use disorders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - April 26, 2021 – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) today announced that it is granting $565,000 to seven community organizations throughout the state that provide programs and services to address substance use disorders. Grants are being awarded to these organizations for programming that addresses substance use disorders with at least one of three complicating factors: COVID-19, social determinants of health, and/or co-occurring mental health conditions.