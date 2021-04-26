Children’s autism therapy center to open new location in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - April is Autism Awareness month and Hopebridge, a children’s autism therapy center, is opening six new sites in Arizona. One new center will open in Tucson.
“When he first started, he was completely nonverbal. In the year since his vocabulary has exploded. He’s using two-to-three-word sentences,” said Aramida Thompson, who has a 3-year-old son.
Thompson said she’s seen a huge transformation in her son, Oliver, ever since he started visiting the therapy center. Hopebridge evaluates and diagnoses children who have autism. It offers speech, behavioral and occupational therapies as well.
“He’s been able to channel his emotions in a healthy way,” Thompson said.
She said she’s also learned how to better help him. Dr. Candice Claiborne, a licensed clinical psychologist at Hopebridge, said Oliver is learning these skills at a key time in his life.
“We see that the brain is still developing in those first few years,” she said. “Getting access to get that feedback consistently and shape those behaviors.”
Children can go to half or full-day programs which help prepare them to eventually enter the classroom.
“The goal for the kiddos is to go to school full time with the skills that will help them learn in those environments,” Claiborne said.
About 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hopebridge hopes to provide therapies to more families by opening new centers.
“Autism has been on the forefront on a lot of parents’ minds when we’re understanding development for a child and there’s really not a lot of access to those services in the way children need them. We’re really responding to the call from the community,” Claiborne said.
Hopebridge has a center on 22nd Street in Tucson and is opening a new site on Orange Grove. The new center has started scheduling diagnostic evaluations for children and will officially open on June 1.
