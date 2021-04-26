Driver arrested following fatal traffic collision near Three Points

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan pickup traveling northbound on Cherokee Lane failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Nissan, an adult male identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Herrera fled the scene with two passengers remaining in the truck. An adult male occupant of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene, the second occupant was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the Chevy Silverado was uninjured.