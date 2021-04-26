Driver arrested following fatal traffic collision near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a fatal collision involving two trucks this morning.
On Monday, April 26th, 2021 at approximately 6:37 a.m., deputies responded to a collision involving two pickup trucks on South Cherokee Lane and West Scotland Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan pickup traveling northbound on Cherokee Lane failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Nissan, an adult male identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Herrera fled the scene with two passengers remaining in the truck. An adult male occupant of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene, the second occupant was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the Chevy Silverado was uninjured.
While conducting a search for Herrera, detectives learned he had been taken to a local hospital by a friend. Herrera was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision, Reckless driving, and other felonies.
The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.
