FACT FINDERS: Can your teen get the vaccine without your approval?

FACT FINDERS: Can your teen get vaccine without permission?
By Wendi Redman | April 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST - Updated April 26 at 6:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that 16 and 17-year-olds can get the COVID-19 vaccine, some are asking if they can get it without parental permission.

According to the Pima County Health Department’s website, if you are 16 or 17 you will need a parent or legal guardian there to get vaccinated.

The parent or guardian will need to sign the consent form at the site before staff will administer the shot.

There is one exception, though.

Another adult can go with the minor but they must bring a notarized letter saying the parent is allowing that adult to fill out the consent form.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for that age group. You can get Pfizer at the state-run site at the University of Arizona or many pharmacies are offering it as well.

