Fact Finders: Skipping second shots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Millions of Americans are missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and CDC data shows that number is growing.
Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses to be fully effective. However, the latest numbers show about 8% of Americans missed that second dose. That’s roughly double the number of people reported in March.
Why is that? There are many reasons, but here are a few. Some say they are worried about the potential side effects of the second shot, others think they have enough protection with one shot, and then there are those who simply forgot their appointment.
Doctors tell the New York Times that second dose is important. Without it, you have less protection making you more susceptible to virus variants. Also, they aren’t sure if the protection you do have will last as long.
We reached out to the Pima County Health Department to see how many people skipped their second dose here. They say they do not have a figure for that, but they are working with their partners to get a clearer local picture.
