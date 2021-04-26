FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning today, rain tomorrow!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind continues to increase ahead of an approaching storm. Southwest sustained wind today up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with a red flag warning in place this afternoon. Daytime temperatures drop to near 70 Tuesday as the chance for rain increases to 40%. Snow showers possible above 8,000′. Things quiet down and temps warm up for the weekend!
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Windy. Red Flag Warning.
TONIGHT: Clouds build in with a 20% chance of shower. Lows in the upper 50s. Gusty.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% rain chance with highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
