FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning today, rain tomorrow!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, April 26th
By Stephanie Waldref | April 26, 2021 at 4:14 AM MST - Updated April 26 at 6:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind continues to increase ahead of an approaching storm. Southwest sustained wind today up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with a red flag warning in place this afternoon. Daytime temperatures drop to near 70 Tuesday as the chance for rain increases to 40%. Snow showers possible above 8,000′. Things quiet down and temps warm up for the weekend!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Windy. Red Flag Warning.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in with a 20% chance of shower. Lows in the upper 50s. Gusty.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% rain chance with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

