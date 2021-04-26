Flag Fire prompts evacuations in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes as the Flag Fire burns in Mohave County, southeast of Kingman.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, the Flag Fire has burned 1,400 acres in the Hualpai Mountains, according to the Incident Information System. The fire first sparked Sunday afternoon and is still under investigation.
Right now, communities in Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake areas are under “GO” orders from the county sheriff’s office. Meanwhile, the Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine communities are in “SET” for possible evacuations.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
