Herd immunity will be a challenge according to health officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is still hoping it can reach herd immunity by the end of June or maybe early July.
Herd immunity means enough people have been vaccinated that the coronavirus has so few hosts that it stops spreading.
Based on early numbers of vaccinations, the county was optimistic it would easily achieve it’s goal of 100,000 vaccines a month. It is far ahead of that.
But now comes a slowdown in the number of shots.
That Arizona State Health Department released numbers on 4/26/2021 which shows more than 60,000 appointments at state run sites are still unfilled, 5,000 in Tucson.
The Pima County Health Department says it’s seeing a slowdown but “I believe it’s an achievable goal,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia.
In order to get to herd immunity, or community immunity as some call it, the county would need to innoculate at minimum 75% of its adult population. That translates into 632,000 people.
According to the state website, the county has fully vaccinated 299,632 people, just short of half its goal but getting there will be difficult.
“We’re working four times as hard for every vaccine that we’re delivering now that we did before,” Dr. Garcia said.
The county is being hampered because of the CDC’s 11 day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of blood clotting issues.
“We cannot underestimate the impact the J&J and the federal action to take J&J off the table has had on vaccine demand,” he said. “Overall, not just for J&J but for everything.”
Which is why the county is switching to what it calls “Plan B” to deliver shots to areas where there’s been little compliance.
It will likely announce this week that FEMA will provide six mobile clinics which the county can use to target areas which has as little as 15% of it’s population vaccinated. Some of the highest census tracts and zip codes have up to 80% vaccinated.
The county has 12,000 doses available to use but has not given a specific date to roll them out only to say “soon.”
That state has 100,000 doses which it will also make available to any county which wants them but it’s unsure how high the demand might be because of consumer hesitancy.
“Expect to see us being aggressive about all these efforts and these even based efforts because that’s our only option,” he said. “We’ve got to double down on this.”