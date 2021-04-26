Marana PD issues release to dispel rumors about shooting at Arizona Pavilions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department recently released more information about a shooting that happened at Arizona Pavilions on Cortaro Road April 10.
The department said it issued the news release to dispel several rumors about the shooting that were posted on social media.
One person was shot in the Ross parking lot following a fight between two armed men, according to the MPD.
The victim was shot in the stomach, not in the back, and no charges will be filed against either man.
“This was confirmed via field photographs taken by officers, and by body camera footage as officers were rendering aid,” the MPD wrote on Facebook. “No exit wound was located.”
The MPD said the victim was armed when he was shot, according to video of the incident and witness statements.
Several people claimed the victim was also run over by a vehicle, but that is not true.
“There is no evidence that any of the involved parties were run over after the shooting occurred,” the MPD wrote. “Detectives spoke with all identified witnesses, none of which reported that anyone was run over or struck by a vehicle.”
The MPD said at least one person posted to a Facebook forum and claimed to be a witness.
“This citizen posted that they witnessed the shooter run over the male that was shot,” the MPD said. “When interviewed by detectives, this citizen clarified they never witnessed the event, and never witnessed anyone get run over.”
The MPD said it twice interviewed the victim and no evidence points to it being a hate crime.
“During interviews with all identified witnesses and the involved parties, detectives did not discover any evidence that would lead them to believe that this incident was motivated by the affiliation of either party to a group listed in Arizona Revised Statutes 41-1750, subsection A, paragraph 3. This statute specifically governs the investigation of hate crimes.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 520-382-2000.
