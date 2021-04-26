Southern Arizona to host new cycling event next spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will be getting a brand bike race come spring 2022.
The El Tour de Zona will take competitors on a ride through Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Bisbee during a three-day race and festival starting March 25 through March 27, according to a news release from race officials, to benefit VeloVets Sierra Vista.
“It is exciting to bring a multi-day recreational cycling event to southern Arizona,” TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour de Tucson, said in a statement. “This is a new style of event for road cycling in our area that puts an emphasis on fun and camaraderie over how fast you can go. There will be plenty of excitement on and off the bike!”
The race is hosted by Perimeter Bicycling, which also puts on the annual El Tour de Tucson.
The post-ride festival will feature live music, food and local craft beer and wine gardens at Sierra Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park, the release states.
For more information on the event, click here or contact TJ Juskiewicz at 515-505-5567 or tj@eltourdetucson.org.
