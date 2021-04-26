Tucson hairdressers can now open at-home salons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following the pandemic, hairdressers can now open salons out of their homes.
Tucson City Council approved the change Tuesday, April 20. The pandemic hit the salon industry hard and many hairdressers said they’ve found it difficult to make ends meet. Many lost hours and clients due to safety concerns when visiting a salon.
“Had to come up with creative solutions to make money at this time. I personally took out a mortgage loan on my house,” said Jennifer Proctor, a Tucson hairdresser.
Proctor has worked as a hairdresser in Tucson for nearly two decades. She was never able to open an at-home salon until now.
“This opens new doors. Especially women in small business since it’s a heavily woman-dominated industry. I think we’re just all really excited about the potential and the possibilities,” she said.
Worries over hair dyes and chemicals harming the city’s water were the original reason at-home salons weren’t allowed.
“The reality is that the things people are using over the counter from drug stores is more caustic than what people are using in the hair salons,” said Steve Kozachik, the Tucson Ward 6 Council Member.
Pima County already allowed home-based salons and the city jumped on board last week.
“This is going to be great for the community and great for these singles moms who are trying to make ends meet,” he said.
Proctor is getting creative and plans to renovate an RV to use as her salon. It meets the home-based salon requirements since it has a separate entry and separate restroom from the home.
“Maybe my goal is to eventually hitch it and be a mobile hair salon,” she said.
She’s evolving with the times and excited to continue doing what she loves.
“It’s not like COVID is going away,” she said. “We are having a new set of normal, and I think maybe this can be a new normal.”
Home-based hair salons in Tucson can only have one customer at a time and no outside employees are allowed.
