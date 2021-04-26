Tucson police investigate deadly east-side crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side over the weekend.
Investigators with the Tucson Police Department stated in a news release the crash happened near the intersection of south Craycroft Road and east Golf Links Road at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021. That’s where a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on Golf Links hit a red 2015 Chevy Malibu as the driver of the Malibu tried to make a left turn northbound onto south Craycroft Road from eastbound Golf Links.
When the Malibu went through the intersection, the traffic signal was solid green for east and westbound travel, according to the release. The driver of the Jeep and the front seat passenger of the Malibu were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger of the Malibu — identified as 69-year-old Catherine Patterson — died later that day.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
