UPDATE: Suspect from fatal shooting in downtown Tucson arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the suspects from a fatal shooting in downtown Tucson early Sunday, April 25, has been arrested.
The Tucson Police Department said Luis Alberto Garcia, 21, was arrested early Tuesday, April 27, at a hotel in the 600 block of East Wetmore Road.
Garcia is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, auto theft and vandalism.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Garcia has a violent criminal history and was released from prison less than a week before the fatal shooting. In 2018, he was sentenced to six months for criminal trespass, in 2019 he received six months for attempted weapons misconduct and in 2020, he was sentenced to 1 1/2 years for aggravated assault and weapons misconduct.
While in prison, Garcia was found guilty of fighting, threatening, assaulting staff, disorderly conduct and disobeying orders.
The TPD said it is still looking for the second suspect from the fatal shooting of Mark Edward Doe, 52, early Sunday. Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Garcia and the second suspect are accused of quite a crime spree.
It started around 2 a.m. Sunday when Doe was shot at the multilevel parking garage on 345 East Congress Street.
According to several witnesses, Garcia and the second suspect attempted to rob multiple victims in the garage. After several attempts, the suspects carjacked a white Nissan pickup truck. The suspects then hit several vehicles as they drove to the garage exit.
Officials believe Doe was shot after he and several others confronted the suspects. There were no other injuries were reported at the parking garage.
Several hours later, detectives spotted the stolen pickup near East Speedway and Fourth Avenue and the driver refused to stop.
As the pursuit neared the 4000 block of East 22nd Street, several rounds were fired at officers from the truck. Officers did not return fire, but continued the pursuit.
After abandoning the truck in a parking lot, officers learned the suspect fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex.
SWAT was called to the scene and conducted a search in the area, but the suspect was not found.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.