Appointments no longer required for state-run vaccination sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No appointment? No problem.
As the demand for coronavirus vaccines goes down, the Arizona Department of Health Services announces people no longer need an appointment for their state-run vaccination sites. They are now encouraging people to visit during hours of operation or continue making an appointment if you so choose.
“The appointment numbers clearly suggest that we’ve accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”
The state currently has vaccination sites in the Valley, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff, hours vary. Officials say the state sites will continue operating in the coming weeks and an increasing supply of vaccines will allow a greater shift to locations further into communities, including pop-up clinics in neighborhood locations and at employers.
Many state-run sites currently have same-day appointments available.
To make an appointment, please visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201. Hours of operation for the call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, seven days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.