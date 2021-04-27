Bashas launches annual donut contest, winners get $500 in prizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bashas’ is back with their annual donut contest themed around inspirational global flavors this year.
Bashas’ is inviting Arizona kids and grown-ups to draw some inspiration from their previous travels and dream up the best new flavor for the hometown grocer’s donut cases.
Now through May 17, Arizona entrants are invited to submit their favorite global donut flavor. From sweet to savory and everything in-between, creativity is encouraged! Kids ages 8-17 and grown-ups ages 18+ are invited to share a 100-word description of their best global donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients, and donut description, at: bashas.com/flavorcraze
Each winner will receive $500 worth of prizes including a Bashas’ grocery gift card, baking/cooking gadgets, family-fun activities, and one dozen donuts every month for a year. The two winning donuts will also be available for purchase in Bashas’ donut cases for a limited time this summer, which already features a whopping 59 varieties.
To access and download donut photos and contest artwork, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.