City Manager makes recommendation for Reid Park expansion project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After months of accepting public input on the Reid Park Zoo expansion program, the city will move forward with Concept D.
In a meeting on Tuesday, April 27, City Manager Michael Ortega made the official recommendation.
The project looks to create a “Pathway to Asia” exhibit that would extend into Reid Park where the south duck pond currently is located. The project was approved several years ago, however recent criticism caused Mayor Regina Romero to put the expansion on hold.
Eight options; lettered A-H, ranged from “no expansion” to a $100-million “relocation of the entire zoo.”
According to city documents, Concept D is not only cost-effective but considered to be one of the more successful plans. It will preserve the Barnum Hill and South Duck Pond area, and provides flexibility in the parks green area. It has an additional $3.6 million price tag.
Ortega’s decision will be considered by Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council at a meeting on May 4.
