Driver arrested after deputy patrol vehicle struck during traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been arrested after the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says she struck a deputy patrol vehicle that was parked during a traffic stop.
On Monday April 26, 2021 at 9:15 pm a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on a traffic stop at mile post 11 Highway 191 northeast of Douglas. There were occupants in the vehicle who were in the U.S. illegally and the driver was identified as a U.S. Citizen. U.S. Border Patrol was contacted to assist in the stop.
While the deputy was at standing at his patrol vehicle with the rear passenger door open, another vehicle travelling northbound struck the patrol car. The deputy vehicle was hit during the incident, possibly with the mirror of the vehicle, and the patrol car sustained serious damage.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and arrested 35 year old Jessica Jaramillo of Phoenix charging her with one count of Endangerment. Jaramillo was booked into the Cochise County Jail and was released today per court order.
Officials say it is critical to obey all traffic laws including Arizona’s “Move Over” statute which requires motorists to move over one lane, or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes, when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway. The “Move Over” law applies to all vehicle with flashing lights pulled over on any freeway, multi-lane highway, or city road or street.
Fortunately the deputy does not appear to have sustained serious injury as a result of this incident and we are counting our blessings that he could go home safe after his shift last night.
