Fact Finders: Are we requesting fewer doses of the vaccine?

As of Monday, April 19, 2021, 73% of those 60 to 69 years old were vaccinated, 90% of 70 to 79-year-olds were as well, and 80% of folks 80 and older had gotten the shot. While herd immunity encompasses everyone, not just these age groups, it is interesting to note for the age groups 60 and older in Pima County, they have reached the herd immunity levels. That’s based on the CDC’s preliminary guidance that herd immunity is 70% to 80% of the population.