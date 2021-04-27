Fact Finders: Are we requesting fewer doses of the vaccine?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is not ordering as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that they were in the past. They also say they are able to get enough shots to all of the provider partners as they need them.
Part of the reason why they need fewer doses is because most of the vulnerable age groups for morbidity and mortality in the county are vaccinated.
As of Monday, April 19, 2021, 73% of those 60 to 69 years old were vaccinated, 90% of 70 to 79-year-olds were as well, and 80% of folks 80 and older had gotten the shot. While herd immunity encompasses everyone, not just these age groups, it is interesting to note for the age groups 60 and older in Pima County, they have reached the herd immunity levels. That’s based on the CDC’s preliminary guidance that herd immunity is 70% to 80% of the population.
Now, Pima County says their next hurdle is getting the shot to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.
