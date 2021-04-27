FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Rain and cool temperatures expected across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unseasonably cool and a wet storm are causing our meteorologist to issue a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, April 27.
Southern Arizona can expect to see a 50% chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms. Snow is also possible for mountain ranges down to 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches above 7500 feet.
The forecast predicts temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and then overnight lows will hit the upper 40s.
