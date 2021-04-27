FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty to scattered showers expected today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unseasonably cool and wet storm will bring a 60% chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms across southern Arizona Tuesday. Rain amounts will range from 0.15 to 0.35″. Mountain snow possible. Dusting down to 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches above 7500 feet. Much colder with highs dropping to the upper 60s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s.