FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty to scattered showers expected today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unseasonably cool and wet storm will bring a 60% chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms across southern Arizona Tuesday. Rain amounts will range from 0.15 to 0.35″. Mountain snow possible. Dusting down to 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches above 7500 feet. Much colder with highs dropping to the upper 60s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. 50% chance with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.