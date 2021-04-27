Making Tucson a safer place goes beyond traditional policing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department said making the city a safer place goes beyond traditional policing. It’s a community effort.
Some Tucson residents have taken the initiative to reduce and prevent violence.
“We need to take care of each other. The cops have a lot on their plate and the only way we’re going to make our community better is to be better,” said April Barbosa, the founder of Justice for Rosaura.
Barbosa lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2018. She knew change was needed and took a boots-on-the-ground approach. She and her husband started visiting local parks and to build a rapport with people in the community.
“We look a certain way, we’re covered in tattoos, we have a background,” she said. “They need people like us because we are them.”
It led to an anti-violence nonprofit called Justice for Rosaura, which was named after Barbosa’s daughter. You can read more about the creation of the program HERE.
“She’s very passionate about what she does and the communities she’s involved in, neighborhoods she’s involved in,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Hall.
He said it’s efforts like Barbosa’s that can make an enormous impact.
“This is where I think we will find success,” he said. “Like I mentioned before, we can’t do it alone and quite frankly we need it to be a partnership with the entire community.”
A partnership that can help take pressure off TPD as it faces its lowest staffing level in three decades.
“Initiatives like this, involving the community, listening to the community’s perspective, gives us a more complete look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Hall said.
Barbosa’s organization offers mentoring, mediation and support to anyone who needs it. An antiviolence memorial walk, in honor of Rosaura, is planned for May 15. It will start in front of Summit Ridge apartments and end at Freedom Park.
“We’ll be carrying antiviolence signs and hopefully we will attract the right people to see that the community doesn’t want violence in their neighborhoods,” Barbosa said.
