New CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Centers for Disease Control issued new facemask guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.
It opens up many possibilities like have dinner outdoors with friends, attending small gatherings, running, hiking or biking without a mask.
“A lot of people when they were outdoors and were vaccinated, they didn’t feel like they needed to wear a mask when they were with others,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona State Medical Director. “And so this just gives clarity.”
She adds that the decision by the CDC to allow fully vaccinated people more leeway “says they’re optimistic about where we are in the pandemic.”
Nearly 40% of the residents of Arizona and Pima County have been fully vaccinated meaning there are a lot of folks wondering what the limits are.
The CDC says people can take their masks off under most circumstances out doors but not in large groups, like stadiums or concerts. And it says when in a small group of people that you don’t know, it’s probably best to wear a mask.
“I’m not going to ask anybody,” Dr. Christ said. “But if I’m not personal enough to know whether they’ve been vaccinated, or if I’ve vaccinated them, I’m going to be wearing a mask whether indoors or outdoors.”
It’s thought the new guidelines giving fully vaccinated people more freedom might also induce more to get a vaccine.
“As we continue to see the viral caseloads drop which is directly related to getting more people vaccinated, then we’re going to be able to open things up,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, a Pima County Supervisor who represents District 2. “And people will have a lot more liberty to do some of the things they used to do.”
In the meantime, Pima County’s mask mandate passed last December remains in effect and will until some action is taken.
“I expect we’ll see an advisory that closely adheres to what the CDC is recommending,” Dr. Heinz says. “And it does make sense given the number of people we’re seeing vaccinated.”
But those numbers have been dropping lately which has health leaders concerned. This bit of “good news” as Dr. Christ calls it, could turn the tide and encourage fence sitters to get off the fence.
“I’m hoping that it will encourage more people to get vaccinated,” she said. “And know that the more people who get vaccinated, the quicker we can return to some level of normalcy.”
