Precipitation helps crews battling wildfire in Mohave County

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Overnight rain and snow helped crews working to contain a wildfire that earlier forced the evacuation of over 200 homes and closure of a county park in the Hualapai Mountains in northwestern Arizona, officials said Tuesday.
A shed was burned but no injury was reported from the fire first reported Sunday. It has burned 1,400 acres (6 square kilometers) of timber, brush and grass in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.
The area received a light dusting of snow and increased humidity was expected to allow firefighters to clear containment lines ahead of the fire before warmer and drier weather conditions forecast ater in the week, federal Bureau of Land Management officials in a statement.
Air tankers, ground crews, fire engines and helicopters were assigned to the fire, which prompted Mohave County to declare an emergency on Monday.
The fire was human-caused but the specific cause was not yet determined, officials said.
