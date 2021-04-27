Tucson business leaders providing 25 scholarships for new business school in area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Tucson community leaders and businessmen are joining forces to help with tuition for students at a new, innovative university in the area.
Humberto S. Lopez, president of HSL Properties, and Jim Click, president of Jim Click Automotive Team, are offering up to $3,000 in scholarships to 25 students at The Catholic University of America Tucson.
Tuition for the school, which offers business degrees, is less than $10,000 per year. A four-year business degree can cost up to $200,000 at other schools across the country. The school said with additional scholarships and grants, some students will pay nothing for their first year.
“When I heard about this innovative Catholic University program, with its desire to form deep partnerships with local Tucson employers while providing a quality education at a fraction of the cost, I just had to collaborate and bring others to be involved,” Click said.
“I got involved because it’s a pilot program that has never existed anywhere else,” Lopez said. “Bringing online concepts to study at your own pace, and to deliver to students who wouldn’t have been able to, with a prestigious university.”
The Catholic University of America Tucson campus will host a registration and information event at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. It will be at the Center for Opportunity, located at 4550 South Palo Verde Road.
Prospective students and interested family members are invited to attend.
“Students can receive a top-tier Catholic education, earning their business degree right here in Tucson,” the school said in a news release. “CatholicU students will have the opportunity to engage with a number of Tucson’s most successful business leaders. This is a huge advantage if you plan to also pursue your career in Tucson.”
