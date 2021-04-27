UPDATE: Man shot after attacking officers at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long criminal history was shot after allegedly attacking police officers at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tucson on Saturday, April 24.
According to a criminal complaint, Kevin Stennis Gordon was shot after attacking the officers twice with metal pipes at the facility in the 3600 block of South 6th Avenue. He is facing federal charges for assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
The officers were called to the scene about “an irate individual in one of the buildings” at the medical center.
Gordon was spotted at a construction site on campus while pushing a cart full of pipe valves.
When told he could not take the valves, Gordon allegedly pushed the cart over and swung a metal pipe at the officers. One of the officers was hit in the forearm, causing a scratch.
Gordon was peppered sprayed and dropped the pipe, but he picked up a rock and threw it at one of the officers. The officer was not hit.
The officers told Gordon they did not want to hurt him, but according to the complaint he said “something to the effect that he was going to kill them.”
Gordon then pulled a two-foot-long pipe from his pants and started swinging it at the officers.
One of the officers fired once, striking Gordon on the left side of his torso.
Gordon continued to fight the officers when they tried to provide medical aid for his wound, but he was taken into custody.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Gordon has a long criminal history.
In 2007, he was sentenced to a year in prison for an escape attempt. In 2014, he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for aggravated assault and promotion prison contraband. In 2018, he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for a robbery conviction.
