UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police officers confirm one person is dead after a fatal crash on the southeast side.
According to a news release, on Tuesday, April 27, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Golf Links Rd. and S. Sarnoff Dr.
The driver of a white 2002 Honda Accord was to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 54-year-old Timothy Michael Tengler.
An initial investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-250 and 2005 Dodge 1500 were traveling eastbound on E. Golf Links Rd approaching S. Sarnoff Dr. Witness told officials the vehicles were traveling up to 80 MPH and appeared to be racing.
TPD says the white Ford-F250 crashed into Mr. Tengler as he was making a left-hand turn from E. Golf Links Rd. onto S. Sarnoff Dr.
Roadway evidence corroborates witness testimony and officials have determined excessive speed by both the Ford and Dodge is the major contributing factor in the crash.
Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit did not find evidence of impairment for any drivers involved in the crash.
TPD is waiting on the complete investigation before filing charges.
