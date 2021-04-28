AG Brnovich gets records detailing shift in immigration policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announces his office now has documents part of a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and federal officials.
According to a news release, Brnovich has internal emails and documents from the federal government as part of a court-ordered discovery in Arizona and Montana’s lawsuit. The case challenges recommendations that stop almost all deportations that don’t fall in three categories.
DHS provided 5,000 pages of records, of which 170 were not redacted. Brnovich claims Arizona and Montana are the first states to uncover the information.
“The DHS records we have obtained convey a shocking disregard for the safety of American communities by the Biden Administration,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The Biden Administration and its radical allies are effectively abolishing ICE through administrative acts.”
The news release state the records show a high-ranking ICE official reported the new policy would result in an estimated 50 percent decrease of ICE arrests. Additionally, the vast majority of arrests would come from Border Patrol transfers rather than interior enforcement.
Even though the DHS policy the AGO is challenging cites “limited resources” as the basis for implementing these new immigration policies, there does not appear to be any corroborating documentation of limited resources in the record that DHS claims forced the pause in deportations.
